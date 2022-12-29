INDIA

Passenger saved by by cutting edge of railway platform

NewsWire
0
0

A portion of the railway station platform had to be broken down to save the life of a passenger who fell and got stuck in the gap while attempting to board a moving train at Mahpur railway station of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district.

According to the railways, train guard Rajesh Kumar Upadhyay of Prayagraj Rambagh Mau Memu express immediately applied the emergency brakes to prevent the train from running over the passenger.

A video of the accident has now gone viral, in which a man is seen breaking the concrete of the platform’s edge while the victim pleads with rescuers to save him.

Ashok Kumar, Public Relation Officer of NER’s Varanasi division, said: “The passenger attempting to board a running Memu lost his balance and fell into the narrow gap between the platform and the train. He was immediately spotted by train guard Rajesh Kumar Upadhyay, who applied emergency brakes and called for help.

“At the time of the accident, labourers were laying a rail track next to the train. One of the workers with an iron bar broke down the platform’s edge and the passenger was rescued. He was sent to the local hospital for minor injuries.”

20221229-083606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC asks ED’s plan to get back Rs 5,000 crore Unitech’s...

    Fiddling with Waqf properties fraught with dangerous consequences: Mehbooba Mufti

    Lata Mangeshkar’s ashes immersed in Ganga at Varanasi

    Women electors registered 235.72% rise since 1971 polls: CEC