At least 15 people were injured after a passenger Amtrak train derailed following a collision with an irrigation truck in California, officials said.

The accident on Wednesday in the city of Moorpark led to the derailment of seven coaches, prompting emergency evacuations, reports CBS News.

The Ventura County Fire Department said at around 11.20 a.m., it responded to the 11100 W. Block of Los Angeles Avenue, an area surrounded by large farms.

The irrigation truck, presumed to be a Ventura County vehicle, was totaled in the collision, as it was reportedly on its way to a nearby ranch.

The 15 injured people were hospitalised as a result of the collision, all of whom suffered minor injuries, except for the truck driver who was taken to a trauma centres.

A Ventura County Sheriff’s representative said that the driver of the train was also transported to a hospital as a precautionary measure, CBS News reported.

At the time of the accident, there were nearly 200 passengers on board and 13 crew members on the train.

Investigators are still working to determine why the vehicle was stopped on the tracks.

