Passenger tweets ‘flight hijacked’, arrested at IGI

A passenger on a Dubai-Jaipur flight, which was diverted to Delhi’s IGI Airport due to bad weather, was taken off and arrested after he tweeted “flight hijacked”, a Delhi Police official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Moti Singh Rathore, 29, of Rajasthan’s Nagaur, has been booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 505(1)(b) (intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) at the IGI police station.

According to a senior police official, Rathore was on a SpiceJet flight, which was diverted to Delhi on Wednesday, and landed at 09.45 a.m. It was cleared to depart at 1.40 p.m. when he tweeted.

“The man was then off-loaded from flight with his bag and flight was released after all the checks. The man was handed over to local police for further legal action,” the official said, adding that further investigation is on.

