Passenger with dual citizenship certificates held at Delhi airport

A man, possessing both Indian and Nepalese citizenship certificates, has been held at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, officials said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Pradeep Chhetri.

A CISF official said that CISF and intelligence staff intercepted a passenger on noticing his suspicious activities while roaming in the check-in area near Departure Gate No.5.

“He was intercepted and on enquiry, he revealed his identity as Pradip Chhetri. He had to board a flight bound for Zagreb (Croatia) via Dubai by Fly Dubai flight. On suspicion, he was taken to the random checking point of departure area for thorough search. On examining of mobile, it was found that he was carrying a soft copy of Nepali citizenship documents in the name of Pradip Baniya,” the official said.

The passenger was then handed over to Immigration officials for further action.

The initial investigation revealed that the passenger had fraudulently arranged an Indian passport.

“The passenger was offloaded by the Immigration officials and handed over to Delhi Police for further legal action,” an official said.

