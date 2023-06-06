INDIALIFESTYLE

Passengers deboard Sikandrabad-Agartala train after detecting smoke in AC coach

As fears from the Balasore train tragedy still loom, passengers of the Sikandrabad-Agartala Express deboarded at the Berhampur railway station in Odisha on Tuesday after detecting smoke in an AC coach.

According to reports, smoke came out of the electric installations of the B5 AC coach.

Passengers immediately deboarded the train and demanded change of the coach.

The train is currently stranded at the Berhampur station.

“It is reported that a minor electrical issue happened in the coach No. B-5 of Train No. 07030 Secunderabad-Agartala Express near Berhampur station. The on-duty staff attended immediately and rectified the issue,” East Coast Railway (ECoR) said in a statement.

In the June 2 tragedy, at least 278 people died and over 1,100 were injured after the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah bound SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train were involved in a major accident near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station.

