Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal told a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on Monday to ensure that people coming from states with a high number of Covid-19 cases are tested at airports and railway stations. Baijal also advised the authorities to be more cautious in view of the upcoming festivals.

During the review meeting, Baijal emphasised upon random testing at airports and railway stations.

“In view of the upcoming festivals, the need for more caution and regulation was stressed upon as well as random testing at airports and railway stations — particularly passengers coming from states with high incidence of Covid-19 cases,” the Delhi L-G tweeted.

Baijal said after detailed deliberations with experts and keeping in view the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the authorities need to be more vigilant and ensure strict enforcement.

In the meeting, it was also decided to continue with the existing strategy of cluster-based surveillance, testing and genome sequencing.

“Reiterated the need to ramp up vaccine coverage with greater outreach and focused Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign, with special emphasis on senior citizens and marginalised/poor sections without access to digital platforms,” said Baijal in another tweet.

Delhi has witnessed a spike in Covid-19 cases with more than 800 new infections daily for the last two days.

On Sunday, the city recorded 823 new Covid-19 cases. The daily positivity rate has jumped to 1.03 per cent as compared to 0.93 per cent last week.

Earlier, while interacting with mediapersons before the meeting, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain appealed to the people of Delhi to follow Covid protocols during Holi.

–IANS

pd/khz/bg