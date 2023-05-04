BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Passengers left in lurch in Jaipur after cancellation of Go First flights

NewsWire
0
0

Like all other airports in the country, the Jaipur airport is also facing the impact after Wadia group-owned Go First airline suspended all its flights for three days from May 3 to May 9, resulting in suspension of flights from here to Goa, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

On Tuesday, the airline had said that it has filed for insolvency resolution as it can no longer continue to meet its financial obligations, blaming US company Pratt & Whitney’s “faulty engines” for grounding of 50 per cent of its fleet.

According to the Jaipur airport administration, the airline had given a letter announcing suspension of flight operations from the airport from May 3 to May 5, which it extended to May 9 on Thursday.

“Due to operational reasons, Go First flights are cancelled until May 9, 2023. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request the customers to visit https://bit.ly/42ab9la for more info. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us,” the airline tweeted.

The company operates daily flights from Jaipur to Goa, Mumbai and Bengaluru. According to airport sources, more than 400 passengers fly to these cities every day, who are now facing problems due to cancellation of flights. Due to this, the demand for tickets has increased in other airlines.

The chief of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Vikram Dev Dutt, on Thursday directed Go First to provide refunds to the passengers who have booked tickets on the airline’s cancelled flights within the time frame prescribed by the airline regulations.

20230504-183803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India Pay-TV industry revenues to grow at 7% CAGR over 2020-25

    China brags Intel’s backpedalling is a lesson for multinationals

    Adani and Total Energies to create world’s largest green hydrogen ecosystem

    Elon Musk is Twitter CEO as company braces for deeper layoffs