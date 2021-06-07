A few passengers aboard a Vistara flight on its way to Kolkata from Mumbai on Monday were injured due to turbulence.

An airline spokesperson said that immediate medical assistance was provided to the passengers, and it is investigating the incident on priority.

“Flight UK775 operating Mumbai-Kolkata on 7 June 2021 encountered severe turbulence 15 minutes before landing. According to preliminary reports, the turbulence caused injuries to a few passengers, who were provided first aid during flight and immediate medical assistance upon arrival in Kolkata,” said the Vistara spokesperson.

“We are saddened by this unfortunate experience our customers had and are closely monitoring the health status of those injured. We are investigating the incident on priority and will share a further update at the earliest.”

