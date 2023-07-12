The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said that they have arrested an assistant posted at the Passport Seva Kendra, Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), and a private person in connection with a bribery case.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered on complaint against Passport Seva Kendra assistant Ankush and private person Farhan.

“The complainant had applied online for his passport on May 1 and he was allotted an appointment for the same at Passport Seva Kendra, Muzaffarnagar on June 19. On the same day, he had submitted the required documents, photos and signatures but the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant to process the file,” said the official.

The CBI laid a trap and caught both the accused while demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant. Both the arrested accused were produced before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Ghaziabad, who sent them to judicial custody.

