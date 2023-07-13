INDIA

Pastor, 2 others, held for attack on Bajrang Dal leader in U.P

NewsWire
0
0

Three persons, including a pastor, have been arrested for allegedly attacking a local Bajrang Dal office-bearer.

Dipanshu Srivastava, a ‘vibhag sanyojak’ of the Bajrang Dal, lodged an FIR at Nanpara police station alleging that when he was returning from village Kakri to Banjaria at about 10.30 pm on Tuesday, pastor Anil and others attacked him with sticks and rods.

ASP Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said that on his complaint an FIR was registered against Anil, Ram Narain, Rohit Maurya and three others.

They were arrested on Wednesday and further investigations in the matter are underway.

2023071338320

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Panasonic to invest $4.9 bn in EV batteries, supply chain software

    Congress attacks Central govt, calls demands for grants ‘story of failures’

    Pak must continue to take ‘credible’ and ‘verifiable’ action against terrorism:...

    Govind Vasantha reveals the idea behind the music for ‘Sweet Karaam...