Three persons, including a pastor, have been arrested for allegedly attacking a local Bajrang Dal office-bearer.

Dipanshu Srivastava, a ‘vibhag sanyojak’ of the Bajrang Dal, lodged an FIR at Nanpara police station alleging that when he was returning from village Kakri to Banjaria at about 10.30 pm on Tuesday, pastor Anil and others attacked him with sticks and rods.

ASP Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said that on his complaint an FIR was registered against Anil, Ram Narain, Rohit Maurya and three others.

They were arrested on Wednesday and further investigations in the matter are underway.

2023071338320