Pastor gets bail in conversion case in UP

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to a pastor from Prayagraj who was accused of forcefully converting 90 Hindus to Christianity.

The court said the pastor was made an accused on the basis of general allegations.

It said six of the total 35 people accused in the case have already been granted bail, so the pastor is also entitled to get bail.

An FIR was registered against the pastor and others at the Fatehpur police station in connection with the case in which 36 people were named in the FIR and 20 were booked for forcefully converting Hindus.

The pastor, along with the others, was accused of forcefully converting 90 people.

