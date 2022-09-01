Australia have included Singapore-born, Perth raised Tim David in place of leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson in their men’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Pat Cummins returns to play after missing the ODI Series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand in North Queensland for a period of rehabilitation and physical preparation while Adam Zampa returns to the T20 squad following the birth of his son Eugene.

Prolific batter Tim David has been included with leg spinner Mitchell Swepson missing out having been a part of the squad which won the T20 World Cup for the first time, beating New Zealand in the final, in Dubai last year.

The side will travel to India for three T20 Internationals in September before returning home to play the West Indies, England and India leading into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which opens against New Zealand at the SCG on October 22.

NSP Chair of Selectors George Bailey said, “This is a similar squad to that which became the first Australian’s men’s team to win a T20 World Cup who are now very excited about playing the tournament at home.

“Mitchell Swepson was unlucky to miss out based on conditions in the UAE at the last World Cup where we planned for tired, spinning wickets compared to what we would expect are good batting conditions along with the larger grounds in Australia.

“Tim (David) continues to establish himself with some quality performances in leagues around the world, earning a place in the squad. He is a highly gifted, natural ball striker who will add extra batting depth to the group which has had a lot of success in T20 cricket.

“We expect him to play a similar role to that he has been playing in the past few years.”

David Warner will miss the Indian tour as part of a managed period of preparation for a full summer schedule. Cameron Green has been included in the squad for the Indian T20 Series.

“Cameron’s improvement in all facets of his game has been impressive and we are excited for him to continue the growth of his all-round T20 cricket through further exposure to the format,” Bailey said.

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

20220901-112806