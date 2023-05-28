INDIA

Patch up between Gehlot and Pilot on cards? Congress high command calls meetings in Delhi

The Congress high command is planning to get Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot patch up their differences, as per party sources.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will hold back to back meetings with Rajasthan leaders on Monday and Tuesday in New Delhi.

Gehlot is also leaving for Delhi in this context. He will depart from Jaipur at 10 a.m. on Monday, and stay in the national capital till Tuesday noon.

Here, he will be meeting Kharge along with state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra, and state in charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and co-incharges Qazi Muhammad Nizamuddin, Amrita Dhawan, and Virendra Rathore.

Sources said that Kharge might also meet Pilot, and Gehlot and Pilot might meet separately too.

Party leaders said that the high command is seriously contemplating plans to ensure two leaders patch up their differences to repeat the Karnataka story in Rajasthan and hence comes these series of meetings.

There is speculation that Pilot might be given the position of state party chief in Rajasthan but party workers from the Gehlot camp are not happy with this decision.

Now the party leaders in Delhi want the two leaders to patch up so that they can go for Assembly polls with a united face.

Assembly polls are scheduled in Rajasthan in December this year.

Party sources said that the high command is seriously planning to cool down Pilot who has given a 15 day ultimatum to the state government to fulfil his three demands namely dissolution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, compensation to those youths being affected by paper leak and probe into alleged corruption cases being reported during former CM Vasundhara Raje’s tenure.

The ultimatum ends on May 30 and hence, the efforts by the top state leadership to resolve the issue.

20230528-171203

