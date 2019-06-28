Patel flags off Kailash Mansarovar’s 7th pilgrim batch

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday flagged off the 7th batch of Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims from his official residence here.

Patel met the seventh group of pilgrims who set sail for the holy tour in Tibet, China.

In his brief address, the BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh stressed on the spiritual notions of the 21-day pilgrimage, and urged devotees not to consider it as a trekking voyage.

He also recalled his own barefoot Narmada ‘parikrama’ (revolution) along with his wife.

The pilgrims, who came from all across India and primarily the middle belt, lauded minister bidding them farewell.

Each year, hundreds of Indians undertake this pilgrimage to the Mount Kailash, the mythical abode of Lord Shiva.

The first batch of undertakers of the ‘yatra’ reached China on June 20. Some pilgrims have also reported being stuck on the way, citing mismanagement by tour operators.

–IANS

sj/prs