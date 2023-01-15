INDIA

Patel Nagar murder: 3 juveniles, one more held

NewsWire
0
0

Four persons, including three juveniles, have been apprehended in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man in Patel Nagar area of central Delhi, police said on Sunday.

A senior police official said that they got a PCR call on January 13 that a person is lying in a pool of blood in Prem Nagar area and a team was sent to the spot.

Soon after the incident, police learnt that the injured went to a medical shop to buy medicine but then collapsed. He was taken to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital by police where he was declared dead on arrival.

The doctors told the police that the deceased, later identified as Nitin alias Chela, had stab wounds on his chest and right arm.

The police said that during the investigation, it was learnt that the deceased was a vagabond of the area and was involved in 40 cases.

A case under Section 302 of the IPC was lodged and an investigation launched. CCTV footage was checked and local intelligence also gathered, and on the basis of this, police identified the accused, including three juveniles, involved in the matter.

Acting on tip off the police apprehended all the accused. The major was identified as Karan alias Mota.

The three juveniles were sent to child observation home while Mota was sent to judicial custody.

20230115-180203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jilted lover, his parents held for murder of woman

    AIADMK, DMK lock horns over 10.5% Vanniyar reservation issue

    2 centuries-old idols seized: TN idol wing continues probe

    Centre notifies scheme for funding PPP projects’ development