‘Pathaan’ collects a historic Rs. 634 cr gross worldwide in 7 days

NewsWire
0
0

It’s been seven days since Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Pathaan’ released and it seems it is in no mood to slow down at the box-office as the action entertainer has raked in Rs. 634 crore gross worldwide in just one week since its release on January 25.

‘Pathaan’, on its seventh day, registered Rs. 23 crores nett in India (Hindi – Rs. 22 crores, All Dubbed versions – Rs. 1 crore), taking the India gross to Rs. 28 crores.

The overseas gross on day 7 is at Rs. 15 crore. In 7 days, ‘Pathaan’ has recorded $29.27 million (Rs. 238.5 crores) in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stands at Rs. 330.25 (Hindi – Rs. 318.50 crores, dubbed – Rs. 11.75 crores).

‘Pathaan’ is part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe and has Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

20230201-152404

