ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Pathaan’ crosses Rs 700 crore worldwide in 9 days

NewsWire
0
0

The recently-released action film ‘Pathaan’, which marked the return of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on the silver screen, is smashing box-office records. The film is having a historic run in the theatres with domestic and overseas box office collections crossing Rs 700 crore in just nine days.

‘Pathaan’ on its ninth day registered an incredible Rs 15.65 crore nett in India (Rs 15 crore in Hindi and Rs 0.65 crore in all dubbed versions). In nine days, the film has recorded Rs 259.6 crore in overseas territories, while nett collection in India stand at Rs 351 crore, as per trade sources.

The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand of ‘War’ fame.

Siddharth has been entrusted by Aditya Chopra to start two franchises of the YRF Spy Universe given his mastery over the action genre. Siddharth is also the only Hindi film director to have delivered five Rs 50 crore nett box office days and also five Rs 100 crore worldwide gross box office days with ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’.

With this, all films of the YRF’s Spy Universe – ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’ – are now bonafide blockbusters.

‘Pathaan’, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has been produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films.

20230203-180604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Milap Zaveri recalls moments from shooting of ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’

    All eyes on Vicky-Katrina’s wedding venue

    Bollywood producers unite to stop ‘bullying’ by trade unions

    ‘777 Charlie’ trailer to be launched by Dhanush, Sai Pallavi