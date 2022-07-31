Director Siddharth Anand, who celebrates his birthday on Sunday, is “living and breathing” every moment of his upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film ‘Pathaan’.

‘Pathaan’, touted to be a visual spectacle, is a part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Talking about the same, Siddharth said in a statement, “It is a very special birthday for me this year as I’m working on one of the most special films of my career, ‘Pathaan’. I’m living and breathing ‘Pathaan’ every moment of my life and I want to give audiences an experience that is spectacular and like no other.”

Earlier, the title broke the internet thrice with its release of three different units – the date announcement video which gave a glimpse of SRK, Shah Rukh’s first look and recently a glimpse of Deepika’s look in the film.

Adding further, the director said, “I’m thrilled with the unanimously positive response to every asset of the film that we have launched so far. Starting with the announcement video, to Shah Rukh Khan’s first look in the film, to us unveiling a glimpse of Deepika Padukone. We are fortunate that everything has been loved by audiences. What the audience thinks and feels is of utmost importance to us all and we are happy that Pathaan has started off on such a strong note with them.”

SRK and Deepika form one of the most loved on-screen pairings in Bollywood. The two have earlier worked together in films like ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Chennai Express’.

The two had shot a hugely mounted song in Mallorca as SRK was papped flaunting an eight-pack and Deepika her perfect bikini bod. Later, they headed to Cadiz and Jerez in Spain where they wrapped the schedule on March 27.

‘Pathaan’ produced by Adiyta Chopra under the banner of YRF, is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

