ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Pathaan’ director: Wanted to make SRK symbol of alpha and machismo

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand talks about the vision for the superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s cool look in the upcoming spy action film ‘Pathaan’.

Siddharth says, “Shah Rukh Khan has sported countless looks that have shaped the pop-culture of our country and inspired generations of youngsters to dress like the king of Bollywood.”

“His looks are associated with moments and memories of people and it won’t be wrong to say that he has made India more fashionable through his style in films. So, it was a task and a big challenge to craft a look that is extremely different for SRK, who is playing a daredevil spy in Pathaan!”

He added “We wanted to capture the essence of his character which is inherently cool through what he wears and also his hairstyle. We wanted to make SRK the symbol of alpha and machismo, someone who is effortlessly cool and hot at the same time, through his look.”

“Going by the reaction his look is getting, I think we have done the job of giving his millions of fans worldwide yet another look that they can be proud of and shower love upon.”

‘Pathaan’ is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

20221206-104004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajpal Yadav teams up with filmmaker Wilson Louis for upcoming film...

    Simbu thanks AR Rahman as ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ rakes in Rs...

    Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to make her digital debut with ‘Faadu’

    ‘Voyagers’ to release in India cinemas on April 16