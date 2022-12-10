ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Pathaan’ director: ‘Wanted to present Deepika in her most glam avatar ever’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Pathaan’ director Siddharth Anand said that the makers wanted to present Deepika in her most glamorous avatar yet in the upcoming actioner.

The director said: “Deepika Padukone, apart from being a fantastic actor who has grown with each film, is also the hottest actress of our country. Casting her for the character in the film was as organic as it could get. She can be vulnerable and yet very, very sexy just effortlessly.”

“So, when you have her in the film, you have to present her in a way that does complete justice to her.”

He added: “I wanted to present her in her most glam avatar ever. That became a mission for the team and me. So, for Besharam Rang, when she is in a visually stunning coastal town of Europe, dancing with Shah Rukh Khan, we decided to just maximise how hot DP could look on screen! And the result will be unveiled when you see this amazing song.”

‘Pathaan’ is part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country – Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham – in it. The adrenaline pumping, visually extravagant film presents Shah Rukh Khan as a gun-toting spy with a license to kill.

‘Pathaan’ is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

20221210-115204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IANS Review: ‘The Royal Treatment’: A fairytale with a modern approach...

    World Music Day: Nikhita Gandhi, Faridkot, Mohammed Irfan on what fuels...

    Superstar Yash, makers invite fans to become a part of ‘KGF’...

    Kiara Advani’s take on modern relationships ahead of ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ release