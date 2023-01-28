ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Pathaan’ SRK talks about box-office success, tags ‘Tiger’ Salman as ‘GOAT’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday hosted a Twitter session, #AskSRK, where he answered questions related to “Pathaan” and even tagged actor Salman Khan as “Greatest Of All Time” (GOAT).

The 57-year-old actor treated his fans to a question and answer session on social media, where he was asked about the box-office success of ‘Pathaan’, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Asked by a Twitter user about movie collection, SRK said, “Bhai numbers phone ke hote hain hum toh khushi ginte haina#Pathaan.”

Salman Khan had a special appearance in the film, a user wrote: “@iamsrk Sir Pathaan tho hit ho gayi lekin Salman Khan ka muqabla nhi kr paoge box-office pe.”

To which, SRK replied: “Salman bhai is woh kya kehte hain aaj kal young log haan .GOAT. (greatest of all time) #Pathaan.”

A netizen asked about working with Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia.

Praising them, the ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood wrote, “Ashutosh ji and Dimpleji are very magnanimous actors and lovely and very gentle to work with. And they were Too funny in the hologram scene ha ha #Pathaan.”

A fan couldn’t stop gushing about SRK’s look in ‘Pathaan’ and asked: “Why are you so sexy?”

He replied: “Kya karoon ab aadat si padh gayi hai ha ha. Honestly it’s only in the beholders’ eye #Pathaan.”

20230128-183005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2nd teaser of Malayalam film ‘Kaduva’ promises ’90s-style thrills

    ‘Radhe Shyam’ to air on OTT from April 1

    Riteish-Fardeen starrer ‘Visfot’ wraps up shoot

    ‘The Kashmir Files’ to release on Zee5 streamer on May 13