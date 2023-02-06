Lok Sabha MP from Punjab’s Patiala constituency and former Union Minister Preneet Kaur on Monday hit back at the Congress for its show-cause notice to her for alleged anti-party activities.

Preneet Kaur is the wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. She is a four-time MP from Patiala.

In her letter addressed to Congress disciplinary action committee’s member secretary Tariq Anwar, the Patiala MP said: “At the onset I am surprised to see that a person who left the Congress party in 1999 on the issue of Sonia Gandhi being a foreign national, and stayed out for 20 years till 2019, and had to face disciplinary action himself, is now questioning me on a so-called disciplinary matter.”

Talking about the Punjab leaders, she said: “The Congressmen in Punjab who have made allegations against me are those who have many issues pending against them.

“If you call my husband (Amarinder Singh), who was then Chief Minister, he will give you details about their doings. He protected them because they were from his own party. However, I suppose you will not do that.”

The Patiala MP further said she will keep on working for her constituents.

“As per your show-cause notice, I have always stood by my constituents, constituency and my state, Punjab, and have taken up their issues regardless of which government is in power. I hope you are aware that every minister of the Congress government in any state has to meet his department, the Union Government Minister, in this case the BJP government, to get their state’s issues resolved.

“This was done in the past Congress government in Punjab and today I am sure that it is being done by the Congress government in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan as well. I too shall always continue to meet the state and governments to resolve such issues, whether you like it or not.”

Kaur ended the letter by saying, “As to action against me, you are free to take whatever action you wish.”

