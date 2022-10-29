INDIA

Patidar leader Alpesh Kathiriya likely to join AAP

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convener Alpesh Kathiriya is likely to join Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday in presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kathiriya told reporters on Saturday that on Sunday, AAP convener Kejriwal will be addressing a public rally at Gariyadhar in Bhavnagar district, when he and his colleague Dharmesh Malaviya will join the AAP.

His announcement has come on the day when Kejriwal asserted that the people of Gujarat will elect an AAP chief ministerial candidate.

Kathiriya is a lawyer by qualification. He is seen as an “urban face” who is also “polite”.

He belongs to the Leuva sub-caste of Patidar community, which has a considerable presence in Saurashtra and can influence the voters.

According to AAP sources, the party is looking for an “urban face” having influence on the Patidar community.

The party had also approached Naresh Patel in the past but it did not work out.

Sources said that with Kathiriya on its side now, the AAP will try to not only woo Patidars but urban youth as well.

20221029-234604

