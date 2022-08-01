The Patidars in Gujarat are concerned about two major issues — firstly, they want the political parties to nominate at least 69 Patidar candidates in the coming assembly elections and secondly, the state government brings a law to check love marriages.

Sidsar Umiya Dham trust president Jairam Patel said, “Patidar’s electoral share in the state is 18 percent, the community dominates in 69 assembly seats and decides the fate of candidates, so each party should nominate Patidar candidates on these seats.”

Patel made it clear that as a community, “We will demand what we feel is our right, but it is the political parties which have to take a call on how many seats they should nominate Patidars, as like Patidars, other communities too have the right to make such demands.”

Love marriages and love jihad are a big challenge for the community, believes Jairam Patel and R P Patel, president of the Vishwa Umiya Dham Foundation. They are demanding that the state government bring an amendment in the marriage act, where either the mother/father’s signature should be made mandatory for a love marriage, especially if it is outside the community or religion.

Jairam Patel observed that Patidar girls living as paying guests fall prey to love marriage and love jihad more than girls living in girls’ hostels run by the community.

Two months ago Sarthana Police Station in Surat in South Gujarat had made a startling revelation. Inspector M K Gurjar had said, “In Sarthana police station area alone, complaints have been lodged about the elopement of 390 girls (teenagers/adults).” This data has been taken seriously by the Patidar community.

