BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Patna-bound Spicejet flight diverted to Varanasi after glitch in brakes

NewsWire
0
0

A Patna-bound Spicejet flight was diverted to Varanasi after glitch in brakes, sources said on Saturday.

The plane took-off from Delhi and was scheduled to land at Patna airport at 8.30 a.m on Friday. However, when it reached near Arrah city, some 50 km away from Patna, it developed a glitch in brake.

As the runway of Patna Jay Prakash Narayan International airport is smaller than other airports, the pilot refused to land here despite the permission given by ATC, after which the aircraft was diverted to Varanasi.

Sources said after fixing the the technical glitch, the plane reached Patna at 11.30 a.m.

After deboarding, passengers expressed their disappointment at the Spicejet counter at Patna airport.

20230304-152602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chip shortage: M&M to go for ‘No Production Days’ in Sept

    Government to announce forensic standards

    Antiquated looms push weavers’ village Patwa Toli into struggle for survival

    Transforming gold investments in India