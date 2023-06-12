INDIA

Patna district administration asks to shut all academic institutions till June 18

The district administration of Patna has issued a notice to shut all academic institutions till June 18 in the wake of an ongoing heat wave.

In a letter, Patna District Magistrate Chandra Shekher Singh said thathot, humid temperatures with strong heat wave could prove risky for children.

In response, under the CrPC of section 144, the administration has prohibited all academic activities of private, government schools till class 8th, Anganwadi, Pre-school.

The order is applicable from Monday until June 18.

However, the summer vacation is currently underway, and the majority of the schools are already closed. Only a few coaching centres, private institutions are open in Patna.

The temperature of Patna reached above 44 degree Celsius in the last few days and the met department has predicted the atmospheric temperature to remain the same in the next one week.

Sources have said that the monsoon season may arrive in Bihar by June 20.

The maximum temperature of Patna on Monday is expected to reach 42 degrees Celsius and the minimum will settle at 31 degrees.

