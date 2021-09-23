A Patna doctor and his wife have been arrested for allegedly giving a contract for murder of a gym trainer, police said on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Upendra Sharma said that the involvement of Dr Rajiv Kumar Singh and his wife Khusboo Singh in an alleged attempt to murder case of gym trainer Vikram Singh is established now.

“Dr Rajiv Singh and his wife Khusboo Singh had given the contract to Mihir to execute the crime. He along with two other shooters executed the crime. They have been arrested.

“The contract killers have confessed to the crime. They said that Dr Rajiv Kumar Singh had given the ‘supari’ to kill Vikram Singh. He has also paid Rs 2.5 lakh to them,” the SSP said.

Vikram Singh was shot at by the contract killers near Buddha Murti in Kadam Kuan locality on September 18. He sustained 5 injuries but managed to escape from there and reached Patna medical college and hospital. He is currently admitted in the ICU and given a statement accusing the doctor and his wife, with whom he had allegedly had an intimate relationship.

However, the gym trainer was not the only one person having intimate physical relationship with Khusboo Singh, with a top Patna police official alleging that she has 15 boyfriends, and all of them are under the radar of the investigation team.

–IANS

