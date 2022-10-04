INDIA

Patna HC cancels urban local body elections

NewsWire
0
0

The Patna High Court on Tuesday cancelled the elections for the urban local bodies in Bihar.

The court said the Bihar government and the state Election Commission violated the directives of the Supreme Court pertaining to reservation of seats for OBCs and EBCs.

The Supreme Court has directed every state to form an OBC and EBC commission to identify the reasons for people’s backwardness in the country. The Bihar government has not made any attempt to identify the reasons behind social, financial, educational and service related backwardness, and accordingly set parameters to provide reservations to them.

Under the City Act of Bihar (CAB) 2007, the court believes that the state government and the Election Commission have not followed the directives of the Supreme Court to declare reserved seats for OBC and EBC constituencies.

“The order of the high court described that whatever reservation is given to OBCs and EBCs, it is only due to the BJP. Our former deputy chief minister Tar Kishore Prasad was making a roster for the reservation of OBCs and EBCs during his tenure. That roaster was overturned by CM Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav. They have announced polls for the urban local bodies in a hurry. They have also issued the notification a day after the announcement,” said Sanjay Jailwal, the state president of BJP.

20221004-214004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    President stresses on timely justice delivery

    Covid patients increase diabetes burden in India

    Qatar opens for fully-vaccinated visitors

    Pin your favourite summer style