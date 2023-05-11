INDIA

Patna HC directs family court hear Tej Pratap-Aishwarya divorce case afresh

The Patna High Court on Thursday gave relief to Aishwarya Rai, the wife of Bihar Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Tej Pratap Yadav, in the case of their divorce.

She was not satisfied by the decision of the family court in 2019 and moved the high court.

A division bench of Justice P.B. Bajandhari and Justice Arun Kumar Jha admitted her case and directed the family court of Patna to hold a fresh hearing and give the judgment as per law within 3 months.

Aishwarya Rai, the daughter of veteran leader Chandrika Rai, got married to Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav in May 2018, but their relationship soured within a year. Aishwarya Rai had leveled allegations of domestic violence against Tej Pratap Yadav, his mother and former CM Rabri Devi, and his sister and MP Misa Bharti.

In 2019, Tej Pratap Yadav filed a case of divorce in the family court and it directed him to compensate her with Rs 22,000 for monthly expenses and Rs 2 lakh for the court expenses.

Aishwarya Rai however was not satisfied with the judgment of the family court, as she said that she wants to live with Tej Pratap Yadav.

The court however also directed the lawyers of Aishwarya Rai to return the money she has taken from Tej Pratap Yadav so far.

