Patna HC directs Solicitor General to submit ATRs on Ram Navami violence

The Patna High Court on Friday directed Bihar Solicitor General P.K. Shahi to submit the action taken reports of state government pertaining to Ram Navami communal violence in Bihar Sharif.

A writ petition in this regard was filed by Amrendra Kumar Sinha, a resident of Bihar Sharif in the court of Chief Justice K.V. Chandran.

During the hearing, senior lawyer S.D. Sanjay, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that a large-scale violence had taken place during the Ram Navami in Bihar Sharif, leaving scores of private properties destroyed and some people killed.

“We have requested from the court to initiate an inquiry headed by a retired judge of the Patna High Court or through the CBI or the NIA. We have also urged the court to direct the state government to give compensation to the victims for the loss of properties as well as human loss,” Sanjay told IANS.

After hearing the petitioner’s counsel, the Chief Justice directed the Solicitor General to submit the action taken report during the next hearing scheduled after summer vacation.

