INDIA

Patna HC seeks case diary of kidnapping case allegedly involving RJD MLC

The Patna High Court on Wednesday directed the district police to submit a case diary pertaining to a 2014 kidnapping case in which Rashtriya Janata Dal MLC and former Law Minister Kartikeya Singh was allegedly involved in.

Kartikeya Singh, facing the charges of kidnapping in this case, applied for bail from the high court after an arrest warrant was issued from sub-divisional court, Danapur. He claimed that his name was not mentioned in the FIR, and the complainant had mentioned his name in the case diary while he saw Singh a few km away from the crime scene.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the single-judge bench of Justice Sunil Kumar Pawar directed Patna police to produce the case diary.

The defence lawyer mentioned the case diary before the court and requested its examination. It will give clear facts pertaining to that case of kidnapping, he said.

The warrant was issued from Danapur sub-divisional court a few weeks ago. Due to his name coming up in the kidnapping case, Singh was forced to resign from the post of Law Minister.

The Patna police earlier returned the warrant to the court, and an official said that it will apply for a non-bailable warrant against him.

20221012-213803

