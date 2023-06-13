Twenty-eight families who are residents of a high-rise apartment building in Patna, spent the night on the road after a wall of the complex collapsed.

The incident occurred on Monday night as digging work was underway near the Vasudev Vihar apartment complex in Nageshwar colony, leading to the wall collapse.

Fearing that the entire apartment complex might also collapse, the residents came out of the building.

“A prominent school had purchased the building adjoining our complex. It demolished the building and had already dug more than 20 feet. The school owner was trying to dig more. Hence, a big portion of our wall collapsed on Monday night,” said Ishwar Chandra Sinha, a retired IAS officer and resident of the apartment complex.

Following the mishap, police teams reached the spot and tried to pacify the residents.

An officer of the Budha colony police said that the school authority has been asked to reconstruct the wall and also repair the damage of the road and an adjoining drain.

The district police also stopped the digging work.

