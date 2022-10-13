INDIA

Patna man shoots neighbour’s pet dog dead

A Patna man, who was allegedly drunk, shot dead the pet dog of his neighbour after it barked at him, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Naubatpur locality on Wednesday night.

Dharm Prakash Singh alias Sonu was walking when the pet dog barked at him, and he lost his temper and shot it at close range.

The dog’s owner Ajit Kumar ran toward the spot after hearing the shot and took the pet to a nearby pet hospital where it was declared dead.

Naubatpur SHO Mohammad Rafikur Rahman said: “We have immediately reached the spot and arrested the accused. He was in a drunken stage. We have also seized the weapon from his possession. It was an illegal Katta which he used to commit crime.”

During interrogation, the accused reveals that the dog used to bark at him every time he stepped out of the house. On Wednesday night, he was walking on the road after dinner when the dog started barking at him. He got angry and shot it.

“We have booked him under animal cruelty act as well as liquor prohibition act and sent him to jail. The accused confessed the crime,” Rahman said.

