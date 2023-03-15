INDIA

Patna mayor’s son booked for assaulting MCP employee

A mayor’s son has been booked on the charges of thrashing an employee of Municipal Corporation of Patna (MCP), an official said.

The incident occurred on Monday when some bouncers of Shishir Sahu, son of Patna’s mayor Sita Sahu picked up a revenue employee named Rajnish Kumar and beat him up.

Rajnish Kumar lodged a complaint against Shishir Sahu in Agam Kuan police station.

Confirming the incident, Patna SSP Rajiv Kumar Mishra said that an FIR has been registered against Shishir and Patna police are investigating the matter.

The victim is a data entry operator in the revenue department of Patna Municipal Corporation and posted at the Azimabad office in the city.

According to the complaint, some bouncers picked him up and took him to the office-cum-residence of Sita. Shishir was present there along with revenue officer Rizwan Ansari and a private assistant Sonu.

“I was taken there, and Shishir asked the bouncers to remove my spectacle and beat me. Hence, I have lodged a complaint against them in Agam Kuan police station seeking action against them,” Kumar said.

