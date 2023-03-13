After failing to trace the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) doctor, who is missing since the beginning of March, Patna police on Monday announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh to those who give a tip off or any information about his location.

Patna’s SSP Rajeev Mishra said that Patna police is making every possible effort to trace missing doctor Sanjay Kumar.

“We are using the latest technology to trace Dr Sanjay Kumar. We have scanned more than 100 CCTV cameras from Gandhi Setu to Hajipur and also with the help of Delhi forensic lab. On the day of his disappearance on March 1, Rs 5 lakh transaction happened from his account. As he is still missing, we have announced Rs 2 lakh cash to those who trace him or help us in giving tips about his location,” he said.

Dr Sanjay Kumar interacted with his wife last time on March 1 when he told her that he was going to Muzaffarpur. He also said that he was struck in a traffic jam on the Gandhi Setu. During the investigation, his car was found abandoned on Gandhi Setu and his two mobile phones were also inside.

When a police team scanned the CCTV cameras on Gandhi Setu, he was found walking towards Hajipur. In another CCTV camera, he was seen while driving a car on March 4.

Patna police is denying the chances of kidnapping as no ransom call was received by his family members.

