Patna police are likely to impose a fine on Bageshwar Dham chief and self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri and MP Manoj Tiwari for violation of traffic rules, an official said.

Shastri arrived in Patna on May 13 and Tiwari drove his SUV from Patna airport to Panash hotel where he is staying. During the journey, they did not wear seat belt and reached the hotel.

Keeping this in view, Puran Kumar Jha, the traffic SP of Patna constituted a team headed by traffic DSP of Patna to investigate the incident.

Sources have said that they were not wearing seat belt at that time. If it is proved that they were not wearing seatbelt during their journey, then they would face a penalty.

The team is scanning the CCTV footage of the route from Patna airport to Panash hotel and also taking help from a media organisation to get the video evidence.

Shahstri is in Patna’s Taret Pali Math in Naubatpur locality for five days, for Hanuman Katha.

A large number of his followers are turning out at the venue leading to huge chaos on the roads.

Due to excessive crowd on the roads, traffic operations in the connecting roads heading toward Naubatpur have become a challenge for Patna police.

The residents living in the radius of 25 km from the venue are facing tough time since May 13.

