Ahead of the urban local body polls, Patna police has prepared a list of 435 ‘history-sheeters’, or serial offender involved in three or more than three criminal cases, of the district’s three police stations.

Police of Danapur have identified 200 history-sheeters and sent their names to district headquarters for the action. The SHO of Danapur also recommended to impose Crime Control Act (CCA) on 10 history-sheeters as well as relevant sections of the IPC.

The top 10 history sheeters are identified as Ajit Kumar alias Baua Bageria, Subham alias Chadha, Dara Rai, Aman Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Santosh alias Bakaria, Rahul Kumar, Vivek Kumar alias Break Rai, Chotka Sanniya alias Sunny Paswan, and Dilp Pandey alias Sanjay Shah.

A total of 55 history-sheeters were identified in the localities under Rupaspur police station, and the SHO has recommended CCA on one history-sheeter.

In areas under Shahpur police station, the SHO has sent a list of 180 history-sheeters to the district headquarter.

Action will be taken against the identified criminals on the basis of direction of SSP Manavjeet Singh Dhillon.

