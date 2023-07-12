INDIA

Patna police resort to lathicharge to disperse protesting Kisan Salahkars

NewsWire
0
0

Patna police on Wednesday resorted to lathicharge thousands of protesting Kisan Salahkars who were trying to march towards the Bihar Legislative Assembly and had reached R-block roundabout.

The Kisan Salahkars, who reached Patna demanding regularisation of their services, wanted to gherao the Legislative Assembly on the third day of Monsoon session.

As soon as the protesters reached R-block, police force asked them to return but as they did not budge, they were lathicharged.

Meanwhile, Bihar Agriculture Minister Kumar Sarvajeet said: “Majority of their demands were already met. On regularisation, the court has given their decision that they cannot be regularised. I want to appeal to them to not come under the influence of BJP leaders.”

On Tuesday, Patna police initiated lathicharge on teaching job aspirants who were agitating against changing domicile norms.

2023071237962

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Schooling the emotional, social and behavioural health of your children

    Odisha CM announces Rs 111cr aid for Kendu leaf workers

    Will fight the Lok Sabha poll from Hajipur, says Chirag Paswan

    Salaya port heroin seizure case: NIA files 6th supplementary charge sheet...