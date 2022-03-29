A day after the murder of a JD-U leader in Patna’s suburban area Danapur, the district police is waiting for the official complaint to be lodged in the police station.

Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, the SSP of Patna police, claimed that the preliminary investigation revealed that a property dispute and election of the city council could be the reasons for the murder of JD-U leader Deepak Kumar Mehta.

“As per eyewitnesses, three persons came on a motorbike and opened fire at Mehta. They fired 5 bullets and three of them hit him. We are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to find some clues about the attackers. The FLS team also collected samples from the crime scene,” Dhillon said.

“We are waiting for the written complaint lodged by the victim’s family members. It will speed up the investigation,” Dhillon said.

Mehta on Monday night returned from a function and went to a construction site adjoining his house. While he was standing on the road, the three bike-borne assailants arrived and opened fire at him.

His family members immediately rushed him to Paras hospital at Raja Bazar but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The family members and relatives are angry with the Patna police. They also berated JD-U leader Upendra Kushwaha, who went to console the victim’s family.

The relatives said that they voted for the JD-U and he (Upendra Kushwaha) is having their government in the state where murders are taking place frequently.

