Railway Police of Patna have busted an interstate human trafficking gang with the arrest of two persons, an official has said.

The incident came to light after a woman who was holding a three-year-old child, raised the alarm after seeing a police team at platform number 4 and 5 of Patna Junction railway station on Wednesday.

The police team, headed by anti-trafficking cell incharge DSP (headquarter), immediately swung into action and reached to the woman. Till that time, two persons who were standing around her tried to flee from the spot.

“Our team immediately nabbed those two persons and rescued the woman. When she was quizzed, the victim revealed her ordeal before the railway police,” said Amritendu Shekher, SP of Railway Police Patna zone.

“In her confession, she said that she had a family dispute with her mother-in-law in Jamui. She came to Patna Junction with her three-year-old kid. She was spotted by two persons Rajesh Kumar and Dipak Kumar at the railway station. They lured her and took her to Rajgir. The accused kept her in a hotel room and called their handlers from Madhya Pradesh. Two persons of the racket Karu Lal Dhagar and Rajendra Patidar came to the hotel and the former forcibly married her inside the room. Dhagar also put vermilion on her head,” the official said.

“After the marriage, they brought the woman to Patna again to catch a train on Wednesday and we have arrested them,” he said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were part of a human trafficking gang who forcibly do marriages with women or girls and sell them to other cities of the country. In this case, they have paid Rs 2.27 lakh to Dipak and Rajesh. We are making efforts to nab those two. Dhagar is already a married man,” Shekher said.

20230526-034402