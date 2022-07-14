Following a controversial statement of Patna SSP Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, Bihar police have issued a show-cause notice to him, directing the officer to reply within 24 hours.

The show-cause notice issued by ADG (law and order) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said that “the SSP must clarify why he made such a statement publically”.

After the Patna police arrested three persons allegedly linked to the banned outfit PFI on Thursday, Dhillon compared the radical outfit with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“The way RSS Shakahs are organised and its activists are trained, a similar pattern was being followed by the PFI. Under the garb of martial arts, they are providing arms training to activists,” said Dhillon.

Following his statement, BJP leaders Hari Bhushan Thakur and Nikhil Anand slammed Dhillon for the ‘shocking’ statement and demanded his termination.

Thakur claimed that Dhillon has lost his mental balance.

While the BJP attacked Dhillon for his controversial statement, its alliance partner Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) came in defence of the SSP.

Danish Rizwan, the national spokesperson of HAM, said: “The Patna SSP has said that the way RSS organises Shakhas, the PFI is giving training to the youth in a similar manner. What is wrong with it? It does not mean that Dhillon said that RSS is a militant organisation.”

20220715-005404