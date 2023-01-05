Three more accused in the abduction and gang-rape of a Class 8 student, returning from a coaching centre in Patna, were arrested on Thursday, taking the number of those held to four, police said.

Superintendent of Police, City, Sandeep Singh said that accused were booked under the charges of kidnapping and gang rape under relevant sections of the the IPC and Pocso Act.

“We have arrested three accused, named Golu Kumar, Sugriv Kumar, and Mukesh Kumar, from Patna City area. Another accused Pramod Kumar is still at large. The arrests were made within 48 hours after the crime,” Singh said.

One of the accused who was an auto driver was already arrested by Patna police.

The victim, in a statement, claimed that five persons had committed rape on her in the incident on Tuesday.

During investigation, it appeared that the victim went to a coaching centre in Patna on January 3. While returning around 4.30 pm, the accused took her and taken to tent city near the Bypass police station and raped her one by one. After committed the crime, they took her to another isolated place and gang-raped her again.

The accused then left her near Shani temple in an unconscious state. After gaining consciousness, she returned home and narrated her ordeal to her parents. Her family immediately went to the Bypass police station and lodged an FIR in this matter, while she also gave details of the accused.

