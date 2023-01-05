INDIA

Patna student gang-rape: Three more accused arrested, one still at large

NewsWire
0
0

Three more accused in the abduction and gang-rape of a Class 8 student, returning from a coaching centre in Patna, were arrested on Thursday, taking the number of those held to four, police said.

Superintendent of Police, City, Sandeep Singh said that accused were booked under the charges of kidnapping and gang rape under relevant sections of the the IPC and Pocso Act.

“We have arrested three accused, named Golu Kumar, Sugriv Kumar, and Mukesh Kumar, from Patna City area. Another accused Pramod Kumar is still at large. The arrests were made within 48 hours after the crime,” Singh said.

One of the accused who was an auto driver was already arrested by Patna police.

The victim, in a statement, claimed that five persons had committed rape on her in the incident on Tuesday.

During investigation, it appeared that the victim went to a coaching centre in Patna on January 3. While returning around 4.30 pm, the accused took her and taken to tent city near the Bypass police station and raped her one by one. After committed the crime, they took her to another isolated place and gang-raped her again.

The accused then left her near Shani temple in an unconscious state. After gaining consciousness, she returned home and narrated her ordeal to her parents. Her family immediately went to the Bypass police station and lodged an FIR in this matter, while she also gave details of the accused.

20230105-214005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sasikala is a burden on the AIADMK: Former minister

    PKL 9: Pardeep Narwal stars with 22 points as U.P. Yoddhas...

    83-yr-old woman leaps to death from 13th floor of Ghaziabad building

    BSP did not get donations above Rs 20K: ADR Report