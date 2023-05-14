In today’s era, where the youth are spending their time on social media, there are three youths in Patna who give tuitions and save money to give stray dogs a home.

In order to protect and save the animals, the Apna Foundation has taken the initiative in building the home and providing food for them.

Varsha Raj, who started Apna Foundation, has completed her graduation, but her priority is to support the voiceless.

She said: “People favour the foreign breeds, which affects the stray dogs adversely. Worst of all, pets that become sick are also abandoned on the streets.”

Varsha told IANS that apart from providing strays with food, her foundation also does sterilisation of animals, adoption, rescue and provides medical treatment to injured or ailing strays.

Patna students Varsha, Ashish Mishra and Ankit Karna give tuitions and save money to give the stray dogs a home.

The Apna Foundation has rescued many animals including cats, dogs, cows, snakes, horses and ducks.

Ashish said: “We started the shelter during the pandemic period. It currently houses around 25 rescued animals.”

He said: “We also get donations from people, which we use to rescue strays, pay for their treatment and food.

The shelter home is located in Saguna Mod area of Patna. It is made according to the needs of the animals. There is a separate arrangement for dogs and cows.

Ankit Karna said that his team also organises drives for awareness and adoption.

20230514-082204