Patna, Surat police nab man who threatened to blow up Nitish Kumar

In a joint operation, a Bihar and Gujarat Police arrested a person accused of threatening to kill Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from the western state’s Surat, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Ankit Vinay Kumar Mishra (28), a native of Manikpur village in Vaishali district, and living in Surat for the last 6 years.

Mishra has called up a private media organization and threatened to kill Nitish Kumar using a bomb.

Since the matter was highly sensitive, Patna police immediately constituted a team to find the location of the accused. His location was traced in Surat. Subsequently, a team was sent there to nab the accused.

Patna police took the help of Surat police and raided Laskana locality in Surat and arrested him.

“The accused called a media organisation on March 20 and threatened to bomb Nitish Kumar in the next 36 hours. We used technical and human resources to trace the accused and reached Laskana locality. The accused was working in a powerloom factory in Surat as a labourer. He had used Google to find the phone numbers of media organisations and threaten Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” Surat Crime Branch Inspector Lalit Wagaria said.

