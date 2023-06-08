INDIA

Patna woman stabs husband’s private parts 2 days after marriage

NewsWire
0
0

Just two days after her marriage, a woman in Patna stabbed her husband on his private parts after she was angered that his parents wanted him to marry some other girl.

The incident occurred in a hotel located in the city’s New Dak Bunglow Road.

The victim, Surya Bhushan Kumar, a CRPF jawan from Sitamarhi, and the accused Neha Kumari, had been in a relationship. When she came to know that his parents were arranging his marriage with another women, she coaxed him to come to Patna.

Under pressure, Kumar came to Patna on June 3 and they married in a court on June 5.

“The accused applied immense pressure on the victim to break the arrangement which was fixed by his family. They finally got married in a city court and stayed at the hotel,,” said Sunil Kumar Rajwanshi, SHO of the Gandhi Maidan police station.

“But on Wednesday, the couple got into an argument over breaking the marriage, angering the woman. She said that either she would kill him and committed suicide. When the argument intensified, she pulled a knife and stabbed him on his private parts. Following the attack, the victim ran out of the room and informed the hotel staff about the incident. We have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway,” he added.

Kumar is currently admitted in the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

20230608-121807

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Setback for Kerala Police as court refuses to share Swapna’s statement

    Header: New Challenger Sports Leagues tipped to be a USD855 billion...

    Jammu-Srinagar Highway blocked for 2nd day

    Gurugram: Traffic Police collect Rs 8.81 cr fine till Aug this...