Amid rising rising temperature, the administration of Sanjay Gandhi Zoological Park in Bihar’s Patna, commonly known as Patna zoo, has made special arrangements for animals.

The zoo administration has installed air coolers in the caves of lions, tigers, panthers, leopards, bears and other animals to save them from heat waves.

Dr Satyajeet, the director of Patna zoo, said: “In view of intense heat, we have made special arrangements for the animals in the zoo. We are also providing additional diets like coconut water to bears and chimpanzees.”

“We have installed several water sprinklers, and besides this, the cages of the wildlife animals here are covered with straws,” he said.

Temperatures in several districts of the state are hovering around 40 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature in Patna was recorded 38 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature was at 24 degree Celsius. The state is also witnessing heatwave conditions between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

