INDIA

Patna zoo installs coolers for animals

NewsWire
0
0

Amid rising rising temperature, the administration of Sanjay Gandhi Zoological Park in Bihar’s Patna, commonly known as Patna zoo, has made special arrangements for animals.

The zoo administration has installed air coolers in the caves of lions, tigers, panthers, leopards, bears and other animals to save them from heat waves.

Dr Satyajeet, the director of Patna zoo, said: “In view of intense heat, we have made special arrangements for the animals in the zoo. We are also providing additional diets like coconut water to bears and chimpanzees.”

“We have installed several water sprinklers, and besides this, the cages of the wildlife animals here are covered with straws,” he said.

Temperatures in several districts of the state are hovering around 40 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature in Patna was recorded 38 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature was at 24 degree Celsius. The state is also witnessing heatwave conditions between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

20230409-012203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Is your child riding the emotional rollercoaster of anger?

    I-League 2022-23: Gokulam Kerala beat Sreenidi Deccan, consolidate third place for...

    Bihar govt serves notice to former BJP ministers to vacate official...

    India, China pull out troops from friction point Gogra in Ladakh