The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Patna deteriorated on Tuesday after Diwali festivities the previous night.

As per the AQI index board installed at the Patna Secretariat, a reading of 282 was recorded in Danapur, 268 in Muradpur, 262 in Samanpura and 258 in Vidhan Sabha.

These figures are considered very unhealthy for humans.

An official said that the current AQI level is 80 points higher than normal days, adding that the smoke and gases generated due to bursting of crackers are responsible for the deterioration of the air quality.

Ashok Kumar Ghosh, chairman of the Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB), said: “We have taken some initiatives including sprinkling water on roads apart from removal of dust. Besides, we have also imposed a ban on open construction of buildings.

“As the temperature of the city is also dipping, many people are burning wood and other materials to keep themselves warm. We have been monitoring this on roads and trying to prevent it. Separate BSPCB teams are also deployed to keep an eye on burning solid waste.”

An AQI from 0 to 50 is considered “good”; from 51 to 100 “moderate”; from 101 to 150 “unhealthy” for sensitive groups; from 151 to 200 “unhealthy” for all groups; from 201 to 300 “very unhealthy”; and from 301 to 500 “hazardous” for human health.

