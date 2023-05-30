The police in Patna have arrested a habitual offender facing chrges with murder and attempt to murder, who had allegedly attacked three persons, one of them fatally, over the weekend, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Subham alias Nepali, a resident of Patna’s City Chowk area, who was also known as the ‘phsycho killer’.

Sandeep Singh, SP (Central), said that the arrest was made by a dedicated team from the Patrakar Nagar police station.

“On Saturday night, Nepali had opened fire on a paan vendor named Shahil on the Bahadurpur railway over bridge, who died on the spot. Few hours later, he smashed the butt of a gun on the head of a railway employee near the Rajendra Nagar railway station and fled with his mobile phone. The victim is presently undergoing treatment.

“Nepali also fired at an UPSC aspirant named Rahul Kumar on Sunday morning in the Agam Kuan area. The accused had asked Rs 20 from Rahul but when he refused, Nepali shot him on the stomach. Rahul is presently battling for his life in the hospital,” Singh said.

“Since the matter was very serious, we scanned CCTV footages and also resorded the statements of the injured persons, who described the accused. Accordingly, we have arrested him.

“During investigation, it was revealed that Nepali, a heroin addict, used to shoot strangers over trivial issues in an intoxicated state. He was involved in multiple cases of murder and attempt to murder. He also confessed to have killed a person in the Naubatpur area recently,” the officer said.

