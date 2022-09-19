INDIA

Patra Chawl case: Mumbai court extends Sanjay Raut’s judicial custody till Oct 3

NewsWire
A Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act Court extended the judicial custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut by 14 days till October 3, here on Monday.

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 in connection with the alleged Patra Chawl redevelopment scam case, and has been in custody since.

The ED had recorded the Sena MP’s statement and later raided his home on July 31, detained and then arrested him early on August 1.

The issue pertains to the stalled redevelopment project of the Patra Chawl for 672 tenants which was taken up by Guru Ashish Constructions Pvt. Ltd. in which Sanjay Raut’s close associate Pravin Raut was one of the Directors.

The ED has claimed that Pravin Raut was benefitted to the tune of Rs 112 crore by illegal sale of the FSI from the project and he had allegedly passed on a certain portion of the proceeds to Sanjay Raut and his wife.

